Umierov to increase defense spending: Funds will be used to pay military and purchase weapons

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov has revealed where almost UAH 500 billion of increased defense spending will be earmarked.

He announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to the minister, the Rada increased defense spending by UAH 495.3 billion in 2024.

"This will allow not only to better support our military, but also to strengthen the country's defense capabilities. Of these funds, 274.4 billion hryvnias will be spent on payments to our defenders and their families.

Another 76.2 billion will be spent on weapons and equipment to help modernize the army and increase its combat capability. It is important that the priority in procurement will be given to Ukrainian arms manufacturers," Umierov explained.

As a reminder, on September 18, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 11417 to increase the budget for military needs by UAH 500 billion.

