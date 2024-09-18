Russia and Belarus are preparing for joint military exercises "West-2024" - "Belarusian Hajun"

The Russian military is preparing to hold joint strategic military exercises with Belarus "West-2024"

This was reported by the monitoring project "Belarusian Hajun", Censor.NET reports.

According to their data, in early September, a delegation of Russian Armed Forces servicemen paid a working visit to Minsk.

"One of the goals of the visit was to prepare for the joint strategic exercises of Belarus and Russia "West-2024". In particular, a reconnaissance (visual inspection) of the locations of troops for the period of the exercise was carried out.

The last time Zapad (West-2021) was held from 10 to 15 September 2021. The manoeuvres were conducted at 14 training grounds located in Belarus and Russia. The exercise in Belarus was attended by 2,500 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces," the statement said.

