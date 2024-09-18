Russian attack on Nikopol: Wounded man dies in hospital

A man wounded in today's attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, died in hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Tragic news from Nikopol. A 42-year-old man wounded in today's attack on the city died in hospital. Unfortunately, his injuries were incompatible with life.



Our sincere condolences to his family and friends," he wrote.

As a reminder, this afternoon, the Russian military attacked Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with a kamikaze drone. It was reported that two people were injured in the Russian attack - a 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.

