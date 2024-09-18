Borrell condemned pager explosions in Lebanon: It jeopardizes security and stability and increases risk of escalation in region

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell condemned a series of explosions in Lebanon the day before.

Borrell noted that even if the attacks were targeted, they caused serious indiscriminate collateral damage among civilians. In particular, he recalled that several children were among the victims.

"I find this situation extremely disturbing. I can only condemn these attacks, which threaten Lebanon's security and stability and increase the risk of escalation in the region," the EU High Representative said.

The EU calls on all "parties concerned" to prevent "an all-out war that would have grave consequences for the entire region and beyond."

Massive pager explosion in Lebanon

The previous day, pagers in the pockets or hands of militants of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah exploded en masse in Lebanon. Members of the group used these devices to communicate.

"Hezbollah accuses Israel, or more specifically the Mossad foreign intelligence service, of the explosion. In turn, Israel has not commented on the incident.

Later, Reuters wrote that Israel's foreign intelligence service, the Mossad,had planted a small amount of explosives in 5,000 Taiwanese pagers imported by the Lebanese group Hezbollah several months before the bombings.

And on 18 September, a new series of explosions took place in Lebanon. According to preliminary information, radios and car radios used by militants of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah detonated.