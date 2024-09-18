Ukraine and Norway implement two joint nuclear safety projects

This year, the nuclear regulators of Ukraine and Norway have launched two new joint projects.

This was reported by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine.

It is reported that on 18 September 2024, during the 68th IAEA General Conference in Vienna, a working meeting was held between SNRIU Chairman and Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety of Ukraine Oleh Korikov and Director General of the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (DSA) Per Strand. During the meeting, the heads of the national nuclear regulators of Ukraine and Norway discussed the implementation of a number of joint projects, two of which were launched in 2024.

Joint projects of Ukraine and Norway

As noted, the first project - NORM - is a joint work on the regulation for the safe management of non-nuclear natural radioactive materials.

"This comprehensive project covers a wide range of aspects aimed at analysing industrial enterprises that generate non-nuclear natural radioactive materials and analysing existing shortcomings in this area in Ukraine. The implementation of this project should result in the development of four regulatory documents that will be applied in our country," the statement said.

The second project, ARGOS, involves the transfer of relevant software and training of Ukrainian specialists to strengthen the emergency preparedness and response system for radiation accidents.

It is reported that this project is currently under implementation: training and software setup are ongoing.

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to DSA, which remains one of our most reliable partners, for the constant support of the SNRIU, which is especially important in the context of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, which continues and creates serious challenges for both Ukraine and the world community in general. We can confidently speak about the effectiveness of our cooperation, as it is confirmed by a number of successfully implemented joint projects," Korikov said.

SNRIU and DSA cooperation

The history of SNRIU and DSA cooperation began in 2014. The SNRIU and DSA joint projects launched after 24 February 2022 cover the following important areas