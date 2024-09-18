Almost 1500 children remain in settlements of Donetsk region where forced evacuation has been announced

There are still 1,437 children in the settlements of the Donetsk region where forced evacuation has been announced. The worst situation is in the city of Kostiantynivka, where 995 children are staying.

Thus, the evacuation of the population to safer regions of Ukraine continues in the Donetsk region. Due to the deteriorating situation in the region, especially in the Pokrovsk direction, the number of people who agree to be evacuated is gradually increasing. However, almost 355 thousand civilians remain in the region.

As noted, the forced evacuation of children with their families continues in 16 settlements of the Donetsk region, with 1437 minors still remaining there.

The largest number of children in danger is in Konstiantynivka, with 995 children remaining there as of September 17. There are 198 children in Pokrovsk, and 192 children in the neighboring Rodynske. The next largest number of children subject to forced evacuation is the village of Illinovka, where 30 children remain. In the village of Yablunivka - 12, in the villages of Berestok and Stepanivka - 11 children each, Dovha Balka - 10 children, these are all villages of the Illinivska community.

It is also reported that the centralized evacuation point is now located in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, where evacuation trains run daily. Volunteers are working there to sign up those who are being evacuated by rail for assistance from international donors.

