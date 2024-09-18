Murder at gas station in Kyiv: detainee was served notice of suspicion under four articles. PHOTOS

The 41-year-old attacker who shot a man at a gas station in Kyiv was notified of suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Under the procedural control of the Sviatoshynskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a 41-year-old Kyiv resident was notified of suspicion of premeditated murder for mercenary motives, robbery, illegal seizure of a vehicle and illegal carrying and storage of ammunition (paragraph 6 of Part 2 of Article 115, Part 4 of Article 187, Part 3 of Article 289, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

According to investigators, on 18 September in the morning, at a petrol station on the Kiltseva Road, the suspect, holding a Derya Carina X-Celerate CRX 201 smooth-bore gun, approached a 65-year-old man who was about to get into his own Honda Accord.

After a short conversation, the suspect shot the owner of the car in the head, then took the car keys, a bag with personal belongings, got behind the wheel and left the crime scene. The suspect parked near his garage, where his car was also parked.

Some time later, the shooter was detained by police officers in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine.

It is noted that the suspect is a resident of Kyiv. The attacker could not explain his motives, as he was probably under the influence of unknown drugs. He was tested for the content of narcotic or psychotropic substances in his body.

"During the search, a F-1 grenade shell and fuze were seized from the suspect's home. Also, the man was found to have documents on his unfitness for military service for health reasons with exclusion from the military register," the prosecutor's office said.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided.

On the morning of 18 September, it was reported that a 65-year-old man was shot at close range near a petrol station on the Kiltseva Road in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The suspect has been detained.

