Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council on September 24

On Tuesday, September 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address a meeting of the UN Security Council.

This was reported by the Slovenian mission to the United Nations, Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

The meeting will take place when world leaders are in New York for the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly.

According to diplomats, the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday was held at the request of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, South Korea and Malta.

Read more: Zelenskyy hopes to get Biden’s invitation to NATO before he leaves White House - Le Monde