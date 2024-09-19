Russians advance near Ukrainsk in Donetsk region and Obukhovka in Kursk region - DeepState. MAP

DeepState analysts have updated the map of hostilities and reported on the advance of enemy troops in Donetsk and Kursk regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the osinters' telegram channel.

"The enemy advanced near Obukhovka (Kursk region - Ed.), Pishchane (Kharkiv region - Ed.), Marfopol (Donetsk region - Ed.), Ukrainsk (Donetsk region - Ed.) and in Zalizne (Donetsk region - Ed.)," DeepState said in a statement.

