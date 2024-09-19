Attacks on ammunition and missile depots will weaken Russian logistics - ISW

Strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on rear logistics facilities in Russia could significantly increase operational pressure on the Russian military.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War.

The analysts recalled that in the summer of 2022, Ukrainian troops launched a series of HIMARS strikes on Russian ammunition depots in the occupied territories, which forced Russia to disperse its arsenals and reduced the efficiency of its logistics.

The ISW believes that strikes on ammunition depots in Russia, similar to the attack in Toropets, could force the Russian command to reorganise and disperse its support and logistics systems. "The Russian military has likely not addressed vulnerabilities at many logistics facilities by creating shelters. Removing restrictions on the use of Western systems and further developing Ukraine's own long-range strike capabilities could allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to more effectively exploit such enemy vulnerabilities," the report says.

Experts are also confident that further strikes by the Ukrainian army on Russian ammunition and missile depots could destroy a significant portion of the Russians' material reserves.

"Strikes by the Ukrainian military against facilities in Russia could affect offensive operations across the entire theatre of operations. This will happen if the Defence Forces have the material base, capabilities and permission to conduct a large-scale campaign to strike logistics and support facilities in Russia," ISW analysts state.

Earlier, a massive UAV attack on the Tver region of Russia was reported.

After the explosions, 18 earthquakes were recorded there.

Also, on the night of 18 September, a fire broke out at a fuel and lubricants warehouse in Yaroslavl, Russia.