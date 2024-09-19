Ukraine in OSCE: Every day of delay in making decision on long-range weapons means another strike by Russian Federation on hospital or school

The partners' delay in providing and supplying Ukraine with the necessary long-range weapons will only mean new destruction and casualties among Ukrainian civilians.

This was stated by Natalia Kostenko, Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to International Organizations in Vienna, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia's aggressive war against my country requires immediate and decisive action by the international community. It is extremely important that every Russian attack be met with a proportionate response - with the help of military force, sanctions, and practical steps to hold the Russian Federation accountable," she said.

Kostenko emphasized the importance of acting in advance and forcing the Russian Federation to "recognize the impossibility of continuing the criminal war of aggression and the destruction of the Ukrainian state."

The resilience of the Armed Forces, which repulses hundreds of enemy attacks every day, despite Russia's superiority in artillery and aviation, is a clear testimony to this. In this context, the ability to hit targets on Russian territory becomes especially important. Long-range weapons, capable of reaching critically important Russian military facilities, are the key to weakening the aggressor's potential, preventing further escalation, and saving human lives," the Ukrainian diplomat said.

She emphasized that a delay in providing Ukraine with the necessary weapons will only mean more destruction and casualties among the Ukrainian civilian population.

"We know the military airfields from which Russian planes take off, the delivery routes of bombs and missiles, the bases where the launchers are located.

Every day of delay in the adoption of this important decision - every day without the necessary weapons - means that another Russian plane will drop a bomb on a residential building, school, or hospital," added the representative of Ukraine to the OSCE.

Earlier it was reported that the USA has not yet changed its policy on granting Ukraine permission to hit targets deep in Russia with American long-range missiles.

Permission to strike military targets on the territory of Russia

It will be recalled that on September 11, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and British Foreign Minister David Lammy arrived on an official visit to Kyiv.

They confirmed their support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Blinken said that, together with the head of the British Foreign Ministry, he will be in Ukraine to continue the work and hear from the Ukrainian side "how you see the coming months and what we can do to continue to strengthen our support for Ukraine in the future."

Lemmy emphasized that for the first time in more than 10 years, the US Secretary of State and the head of the British Foreign Ministry "made a joint trip, and this is to once again declare our full support for the Ukrainian struggle."

After the end of the negotiations between US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, both leaders declared that they would continue to support Ukraine in its resistance to Russian aggression. However, no decision has been made to allow Ukraine to strike on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Although The Guardian reported that Great Britain and the United States allowed Storm Shadow to hit Russia, they are not yet ready to announce it.