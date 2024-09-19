Situation at front remains difficult, 187 combat clashes per day - General Staff

The enemy, using their advantage in manpower and equipment, is relentlessly attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders steadfastly restrain the onslaught of the occupiers and inflict maximum losses on the enemy.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Attacks on Ukraine

Yesterday, September 18, the Russian military launched three missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using five missiles, as well as 79 airstrikes, in particular, they dropped 127 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, more than 4,580 attacks were carried out, of which 154 were from rocket salvo systems, and more than 1,450 kamikaze drones were engaged for destruction.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Yastrubyne, Pavlivka, Malushyne, Hrafske, Bondarivshchyna, Sosnivka, Iskrivshchyna, Obody, Kostiantynivka, Semenivka, Bilopillia, Khomyne, Bytytsia, Petropavlivka, Osynove, Kivsharivka, Kruhliakivka, Novoplatonivka, Chasiv Yar, Druzhkivka, Malynivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Druzhba, Toretsk, Alexandropol, Myrnohrad, Krynychna Promin, Stari Terny, Bohoiavlenka, Novodariivka, Novoukrainka, Rozdolne, Pyatikhatki, Zherebyanki, Stepnohirsk, Yuliivka, and Odradokamyanka.

Fighting in the east

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried to storm twice in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Tykhe. Also, the enemy aircraft struck residential areas and civilian infrastructure of Vovchansk with KABs. In addition, the occupiers attacked the city of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs and ballistic missiles, as a result of which the civilian population and civilian infrastructure suffered.

In the Kupiansk direction, 15 attacks by invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Kruhliakivka, Stelmakhivka, and Pischany.

The enemy attacked 18 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to wedge into our defenses near Druzheliubivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevsky, Makiivka, Novosadove, and Bilohorivka.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three assaults by Russian invaders near Verkhnokamyanskyi and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked four times in the Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Bila Hora areas.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out 12 attacks near Dachne, Nelipivka, Toretsk, and Shcherbynivka.

Read more: Ukraine’s General Staff: 103 combat engagements took place in frontline, most intense in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 46 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Krasniy Yar, Hrodivka, Novogrodivka, Marynivka, Myrolyubivka and Mykhailivka. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novogrodivka.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces repelled 40 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance in the areas of Kostyantynivka and Heorhiivka settlements. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Tsukuny, Ukranian, Dalne, and Zhelane Pershe.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy carried out seven assaults on our positions in the areas of Katerynivka, Bohoiavlenka, Solodke, and Zolotaya Nyva. Actively used attack and bomber aircraft for strikes in the direction.

The situation in the South and the North

In the Huliaypillia direction, the Russian invaders unsuccessfully attacked.

In the Orihiv direction, the occupying forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanilivka five times.

Also, five times the enemy unsuccessfully attacked our defenders in the Dnieper direction.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Poliske directions.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation is actively using artillery and aviation in the areas of Ukrainian settlements.

Read more: Russian troops concentrated efforts near Hrodivka and Novohrodivka in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Operation in the Kursk region

The operation is ongoing in the Kursk region. Enemy aviation continues to raze their villages and cities to the ground.

Over the past day, Russian planes have carried out nineteen airstrikes with thirty-nine KIABs on their own territory.

Strikes at the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces and actively undermine the offensive potential of the enemy in the rear.

Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two control points, three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the invaders, and one other important object.

In general, the losses of the Russian invaders in the past day amount to 1130 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed 14 tanks, 13 armored fighting vehicles, 23 artillery systems, one MLRS, 63 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, and 55 vehicles.