Air defence forces shot down Kh-59/69 missile and all enemy drones. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 19 September, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv region with three S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod region, one Kh-59/69 guided missile from the airspace of the TOT in Zaporizhzhia region, and 42 Shahed attack UAVs launched from Primorsk-Akhtarsk and Kursk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 46 enemy means of air attack.

"The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. All 42 attack UAVs were shot down as a result of the anti-aircraft combat!

An Kh-59/69 guided missile was also shot down in the eastern direction," the statement said.

Air defences were operating in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

