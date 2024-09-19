"Ukrposhta" sent out first 6,000 summonses without TCR participation - media

On 17 September, the first centralised exchange of summonses in electronic form took place in Ukraine. The summonses were generated by the Register of Persons Liable for Military Service and automatically sent to "Ukrposhta's" servers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to Ukrainian Military Pages by the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, in total, "Ukrposhta" received about 6,000 summonses to call up persons liable for military service to the TCR. However, it was not the local military enlistment offices that chose who to issue the calls for.

It is reported that the summonses created by the Register of Persons Liable for Military Service and signed electronically contain a special QR code.

"Ukrposhta" has printed them out and is now sending them to the home addresses of those liable for military service as recommended mail.

The recipient is given 14 days to arrive at the TCR.

It should be noted that in case of failure to appear under the summons, administrative liability is provided for, and violators will be forcibly brought to the TCR by the police on the basis of requests from the relevant TCRs, in accordance with the procedure set out in Articles 259, 261 and 262 of the Code of Administrative Offences.

Earlier, Oleh Berestovyi, head of the Ministry of Defence's Information Technology Department, said that it would be possible to check the authenticity of the summons through the "Reserve+" app.

The app will have a function that will allow to check whether the summons is signed by the electronic signature of the head of the TCR and whether it is valid by scanning QR.