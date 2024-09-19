EU will provide 160 million euros to help Ukraine’s energy sector - von der Leyen

The EU will provide Ukraine with EUR 160 million to prepare the energy system for the heating season.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the EP, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated this.

"We will provide an additional amount of about 160 million euros for this winter, which will include 60 million euros of humanitarian aid - for example, for the installation of heating points, heaters, and about 100 million euros for repair work and generation from renewable sources. And this amount - 100 million - provided from the income from Russian assets frozen in Europe," she said.

According to von der Leyen, it is absolutely fair that the Russian Federation should pay for what was destroyed.

The President of the European Commission also reminded that the EU has provided about 2 billion euros in energy support to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale EU invasion

Ukraine also received more than 10,000 generators and transformers through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

