Threats of Russian Federation about consequences of allowing Ukraine to strike with long-range weapons do not paralyze US decision - Sullivan

The United States observes Russia's actions and statements, but builds its own decisions in coordination with its partners and Ukraine. This also applies to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's threats over the possible authorization of Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range weapons.

As reported by Censor.NET, he stated this in an interview with Farid Zakaria.

Sullivan noted that this is a topic (the authorization of Ukraine's long-range strikes against the Russian Federation - ed.) of intensive consultations between the United States, our partners, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I can't read Putin's mind. My view of what he said — and yesterday and many times before — is this. President Biden and our administration have given up on the fact that Russian threats can paralyze our decisions. We're obviously putting a huge number of weapons to Ukraine and will continue to do so, despite Russian threats," he said.

According to the adviser, the Biden administration is not saying that Russia poses no threat at all, because it sees how it is trying to harm NATO countries.

"Therefore, we are not paralyzed by what they say. We look at what Russia does and says, accordingly we build our own solutions and do it in coordination with our partners and Ukraine. But we do not intend to listen to any specific statements [of Moscow] as to biblical instructions," Sullivan summed up.

Also remind that earlier the dictator of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, said that strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Russia with long-range weapons would mean the direct participation of Western countries in the war since Ukraine seems to be unable to find targets on its own without Western intelligence.

Read more: There is no universal weapon that would help Ukraine win, for this complex of different weapons is needed - US State Department

Permission to strike military targets on the territory of Russia

It will be recalled that on September 11, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and British Foreign Minister David Lammy arrived on an official visit to Kyiv.

They confirmed their support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Blinken said that, together with the head of the British Foreign Ministry, he will be in Ukraine to continue the work and hear from the Ukrainian side "how you see the coming months and what we can do to continue to strengthen our support for Ukraine in the future."

Lemmy emphasized that for the first time in more than 10 years, the US Secretary of State and the head of the British Foreign Ministry "made a joint trip, and this is to once again declare our full support for the Ukrainian struggle."

After the end of the negotiations between US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, both leaders declared that they would continue to support Ukraine in its resistance to Russian aggression. However, no decision has been made to allow Ukraine to strike on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Although The Guardian reported that Great Britain and the United States allowed Storm Shadow to hit Russia, they are not yet ready to announce it.

Read more: Ukraine in OSCE: Every day of delay in making decision on long-range weapons means another strike by Russian Federation on hospital or school