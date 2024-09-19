MUR art project claimed that TCR mobilised their technical staff before performance in Uzhhorod: Military commissariat denies information

The creative project MUR stated that representatives of the territorial recruitment centre had taken away all the technical part of the team on the eve of the concert in Uzhhorod, which took place on 18 September.

According to Censor.NET, the project announced this on its Instagram page.

"The TCR has mobilised the entire technical team. Before the performance in Uzhhorod now. The actors are assembling the scenery, the tour organiser is standing behind the light cannon, we are connecting the sound system cables to the local system, and we don't know what to do next on the tour. But we will find out. And we will resolve this issue," wrote MUR.

The project assured that the performance would go ahead as planned.

After the concert was over, the project's supporters informed that the performance had taken place, but it started two hours later than planned.

"Despite the fact that we were without a technical team, who took the oath of office with honour, we managed to build everything on our own, however, with a delay of almost two hours. We apologise to the audience. The performance has taken place. A performance that reminds us who we are fighting against and why," the musicians wrote.

TCR's response

In a comment to hromadske, the Transcarpathian Regional TCR and SS said that the information disseminated by the MUR project was not true.

According to the military, this happened the day before the concert, on 17 September, in another settlement, and citizens did not have the right to defer conscription under mobilisation.

The TCR stated that representatives of the territorial recruitment and social support centre acted "within their powers and current legislation".

What is known about the creative project MUR

MUR is the "Artistic Ukrainian Movement", created by young guys from Kyiv and Donetsk during the full-scale war. They set out to promote Ukrainian culture and music and to distance Ukrainians from everything Russian as much as possible.

MUR create youth educational content about the history of Ukrainian artists such as Tychyna, Bahrianyi, Stus, Symonenko and many others.

The musicians recently released the album "You [Romance]" about the writers of the "Executed Renaissance".

Currently, the MUR project team has embarked on a tour of Ukrainian cities with a rap musical performance of the same name. Concerts are to take place in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, and other cities in September 2024.

