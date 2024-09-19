Kinburn spit is now actually zone of hostilities, and quite active ones - Pletenchuk

As a result of the hostilities, the Kinburn spit in the Mykolaiv region is now actually a combat zone, the Russians have set up their positions there, from where they periodically fire and receive a response.

As reported by Censor.NET, the spokesman of the Naval Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, told about this on the air of "Suspilne Novosti".

Pletenchuk noted that the Russian occupiers were indifferent to the fact that the Kinburn spit was a nature reserve and an important natural resource. They set up their positions there and periodically fired from there. The southern part of the Mykolaiv region, the Dnieper-Buzky Liman, and the Kherson region suffered mostly from them.

"Of course, in this case, this territory becomes a combat zone, they (Russians. - Ed.) receive a response. As a result, ignition and forest fires may occur. Therefore, unfortunately, such facts take place, because now it is actually a combat zone action, and quite active."

Read more: Storm season may "adjust" protective structure near Crimean bridge - Pletenchuk