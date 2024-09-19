Germany has handed over aid package to Ukraine: 22 Leopard 1A5s and over 60,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition
7 07428
Germany hands over another military aid package to Ukraine, including 22 Leopard 1A5 tanks and more than 60,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition
This was reported by the press service of the German government, Censor.NET informs.
The aid package included:
- 22 Leopard 1 A5 tanks purchased jointly with Denmark;
- 61 thousand rounds of 155-mm ammunition;
- 5 Bandvagn 206 (BV206) tracked all-terrain vehicles;
- Warthog all-terrain crawler conveyor;
- 3 GEPARD self-propelled anti-aircraft guns with spare parts;
- 2 TRML-4D air surveillance radars;
- 10 MG3 machine guns with 500 spare barrels and breechblocks;
- 1 million rounds of ammunition for firearms.
The German government is also providing Ukraine with 30 VECTOR UAVs and spare parts. 20 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance UAVs, 20 unmanned surface vehicles, 12 SONGBIRD reconnaissance UAVs, and 6 Hornet XRs.
The new aid package includes, in particular, the following:
- three BEAVER bridge paving tanks with spare parts;
- DACHS armoured engineering vehicle;
- 6 WISENT 1 demining tanks with spare parts;
- 16 ground-based radar surveillance stations;
- 2 AMPS self-defence systems for helicopters;
- 2 border guard vehicles;
- 112 vehicles (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles);
- 8 Zetros tankers;