Lukashenko meets with DNR leader Pushilin: Belarus is ready to cooperate with Ukraine on same basis

On September 19, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with the leader of the "DPR" Denis Pushilin, during which he stated that Belarus has always cooperated with the Donetsk region and is ready to continue cooperation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Lukashenko's press service.

"We have been cooperating for a long time. As for Belarus, we have always cooperated with Donetsk region as part of Ukraine. And, of course, in these difficult, difficult times since then (for 10 years) we have not abandoned this cooperation, we are ready to continue it now. Moreover, we have certain achievements, the basis has been created," Lukashenko said.

Read more: Russia and Belarus are preparing for joint military exercises "West-2024" - "Belarusian Hajun"

He also noted that "any intermediaries should be avoided in this cooperation" and the Belarusian side is ready to do so: "We are ready to cooperate directly with you."

Among other things, Lukashenka said he was ready to "cooperate with Ukraine on the same basis as with the ‘Donetsk Republic’".

Watch more: Donetsk will be without heating in winter, Pushylin blames people for this. VIDEO