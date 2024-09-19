"Servant of People" Merezhko on transfer of Bezuhla: She will add media visibility to Committee and draw media attention to its activities

The transfer of Servant of the People People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation will draw media attention to its activities.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy Oleksandr Merezhko (Servant of the People), Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to him, Bezuhla's transfer to the committee "was not a surprise."

"Mariana Bezuhla can count on my support. She has many projects, and I hope for their successful implementation," he said.

"The Servant of the People noted that although Bezuhla is a rather controversial figure in political circles, "a politician has the right to make mistakes, but they should be interesting to people."

"I believe that Mariana Volodymyrivna's very presence will add media visibility to our committee, which will draw media attention to our activities," Merezhko emphasized.

At the same time, the head of the parliamentary committee said that he had already had experience of communicating with Bezuhla, as he had worked with her as part of the same parliamentary PIC. At that time, he had a positive impression of cooperation with the deputy.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, on September 19, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Servant of the People People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla from her position as Deputy Chair of the National Security, Defense, and Intelligence Committee and as a member of the committee.

On September 4, the Verkhovna Rada considered a resolution to dismiss Servant of the People deputy chairwoman Mariana Bezuhla from the National Security Committee, but the decision was not supported.

Later, Bezuhla filed a statement with the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, asking him to relieve her of her responsibilities as Deputy Chairman of the Defense Committee.