In winter, there may be no electricity for up to 18 hours day in Ukraine - UN mission

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission predicts that in winter, power outages will last from 4 to 18 hours daily.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by UN human rights observers.

"This winter will be very difficult. People are likely to face regular power outages across the country. Any new attacks that lead to longer blackouts could have catastrophic consequences," said Danielle Belle, head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

According to her, the consequences of these attacks will be long-lasting and require a comprehensive approach.

"National and international partners must join forces to restore critical infrastructure and hold those responsible for the damage to account," Belle added.

The mission's report notes that in winter, power outages will last from 4 to 18 hours daily.

The Russian attacks have resulted in the loss of about 9 gigawatts of production capacity, which is half of the amount Ukraine needs for the winter.

"As of June, 73% of the country's thermal power plants were out of commission. While in the winter of 2022-2023, the attacks were mainly directed at electricity transmission facilities, since March 2024, generation facilities have been the main target," the UN added.

