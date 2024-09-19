Russia attacks medical facility in Sumy region twice: Two men wounded. PHOTOS

At about 11 o'clock, Russian troops attacked a medical facility in the town of Seredyna-Buda, Shostka district, Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the prosecutor's office.

The attack caused a fire in the outbuilding.

While the local occupants were extinguishing the fire, a UAV struck the area. A 51-year-old and 34-year-old civilian men were wounded as a result of the second strike.

