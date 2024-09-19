Farion’s murder: Zinchenko’s preventive measure extended until November 17

The Halytskyi court of Lviv left unchanged the preventive measure against the suspect in the murder of former People's Deputy and linguist Iryna Farion.

The lawyers filed a motion to disqualify two prosecutors in the case because of alleged "friendly relations with Iryna Farion's daughter." After a deliberation room, the court decided to deny the motion.

Prosecutors in the case filed a motion to extend the pre-trial investigation until January 26, 2025. The pre-trial investigation is currently set to expire on September 26, 2024. The request for an extension is explained by the complexity of the examinations and the fact that some of the examinations will be performed in October and November 2024.

The judge granted the prosecutors' motion and extended the pre-trial investigation for 6 months until January 26, 2025.

After considering the motions, the court began a hearing to re-elect a preventive measure for Viacheslav Zinchenko. Prosecutors asked the court to extend the detention without bail for 60 days.

Zinchenko's lawyer asked the court to change the measure of restraint to round-the-clock house arrest with the wearing of an electronic monitoring device.

The court decided to leave the measure of restraint unchanged. He will remain in custody until November 17, 2024.

The murder of Iryna Farion

It should be recalled that on the evening of July 19 in Lviv, an unknown person shot Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street.

According to local media, the shooter was seen by neighbors. A 20-25-year-old man shot at Farion. He was waiting for her at the exit, he had a gun without a silencer, he was wearing gloves.

Doctors operated on Farion, but it was not possible to save her life.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers are considering several versions of the murders. Among them: personal animosity and socio-political activities of Farion.

Law enforcement officers have published photos and signs of a man who may be involved in Farion's murder.

On Monday, July 22, Lviv bid farewell to Iryna Farion.

On July 25, President Zelensky announced the arrest of the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, believes that the suspect can only be the executor.

On July 26, Lviv's Halytskyi court remanded an 18-year-old Dnipro resident in custody for two months without bail.

Subsequently, the lawyer filed an appeal against the preventive measure.

