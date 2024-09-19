Several explosions occurred in Sumy during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

According to correspondents, two explosions were heard in the city.

The Air Force warned of the activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the eastern direction.

Also in the Sumy region, the threat of using air strikes has been ongoing for an hour.

Read more: Russia attacks medical facility in Sumy region twice: Two men wounded. PHOTOS

Late on Wednesday evening, September 18, an explosion occurred in Sumy during an air raid alert, and part of the city was cut off from electricity.

On the night of September 18, the Russian military launched an air strike with Shaheds against Sumy's energy facilities.