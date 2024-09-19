Ukraine and Sweden discussed possibility of training Ukrainian combat pilots and defense cooperation, - Defense Ministry

A delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine paid an official visit to Sweden, where the parties discussed deepening cooperation in the areas of training Ukrainian pilots, developing new defense policies, doctrines and implementing innovative solutions.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Defense, this was discussed at meetings between Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine for European Integration Oleksandr Balanutsa and representatives of the Swedish Ministry of Defense, as well as research and educational institutions.

"Ukraine seeks not only to adopt the experience of our partners, but also to share its own best practices. War is transforming every day, and the Ukrainian military is paying a high price for this experience. We want our knowledge to help our allies form an understanding of modern warfare," Balanutsa said.

In addition, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine and Head of Defense Policy at the Swedish Ministry of Defense Victoria Malmer discussed cooperation with Ukrainian research and innovation institutions to jointly develop new defense policies and doctrines.

At the meeting with representatives of the Swedish Air Force Combat Simulation Center, the Ukrainian delegation learned in detail about the process of training Swedish pilots on aviation simulators. The Ukrainian side expressed its interest in training its pilots and other specialists of the Air Force of Ukraine in Sweden.

In addition, the parties discussed the transfer of ACS 890 airborne reconnaissance and control aircraft to Ukraine, their integration into the Ukrainian air defense system, and the issue of interaction with existing Ukrainian combat aircraft.

