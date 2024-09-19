European Parliament calls on EU to impose embargo on Russian gas and sanctions against Gazprom - resolution

The European Parliament in its resolution asks the European Union to impose a full embargo on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and sanctions against Gazprom and Russian oil companies.

This is stated in a resolution adopted on Thursday, September 19, in Strasbourg at the plenary session of the European Parliament, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

MEPs also called for the inclusion of Arc-7 ice-class ships exporting Russian liquefied natural gas in the sanctions lists to deny them access to ports or Western maritime services.

The European Parliament believes that the EU and its member states should impose targeted sanctions on ships used by Russia to circumvent sanctions on its oil and gas exports and service its energy projects in the Arctic.

The deputies also called for sanctions against Russia's nuclear sector and targeted sanctions against those responsible for nuclear safety violations at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.