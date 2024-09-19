Fugitive "Servant of People" Dmytruk: They wanted to eliminate me on instructions of PO

Artem Dmytruk, a deputy of the Servant of the People party (now unaffiliated), said he fled Ukraine because they allegedly wanted to eliminate him.

He said this in an interview with lawyer Taras Nikiforchuk.

"It was already a critical situation when the persecution of me and my family was at its peak, they just wanted to eliminate me, the order was given from the President's Office, I had been followed for a long time, for several months, by the special services of Ukraine and organized criminal groups, as they confirmed themselves. It was all completely illegal. I saw it and knew it," he said.

According to the People`s Deputy, he decided to flee Ukraine on August 20, when the Rada voted for the law banning the UOC-MP.

On August 21, he sent his family to Moldova, and on August 23, he left Kyiv for Odesa, assisted by his friend's driver.

"I went to Moldova, where on 24 August I came to the first police station, which is located near the Palanca checkpoint. I went there, fulfilled all my civic duties, filled out the necessary documents and questionnaires, and then received a special document that gave me permission to leave the territory of Moldova. And then I started to move on... I had to walk a long, long way on my feet with my briefcase to reach this part of Moldova," Dmytruk added.

The People`s Deputy noted that he had left Ukraine "forcibly and temporarily".

The escape of Artem Dmytruk

On Sunday, 25 August, the media reported that the People`s Deputy Artem Dmytruk, elected from the "Servant of the People" party (now unaffiliated), who defended the UOC-MP in Ukraine, had illegally left the country.

On the same day, Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for the attacks on a law enforcement officer and a soldier.

Law enforcers have opened a criminal investigation into the possible illegal crossing of the state border by the People`s Deputy Artem Dmytruk.

The SBI stated that the fact of Dmytruk's illegal border crossing had been established.

The Verkhovna Rada did not send People`s Deputy Artem Dmytruk abroad.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Stefanchuk said that Dmytruk would be deprived of his mandate following the results of the investigation.

On 29 August 2024, Dmytruk was put on the international wanted list.

The court imposed a preventive measure in absentia on the People`s Deputy in the form of detention without bail.

According to media reports, Artem Dmytruk was helped to flee Ukraine by Volodymyr Krokhmal, an assistant to People`s Deputy Suto Mamoian from OPFL.

