Russians have mined dams in Belgorod region - OTG "Kharkiv"

In the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, the occupiers mined dams, which, among other things, may indicate that the Russians are preparing provocations at hydraulic structures.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the spokesman for the Kharkiv operational and tactical group, Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev.

According to the spokesman, the Russians are not only actively building defensive fortifications around Belgorod, but are also actively mining general and special-purpose hydraulic structures.

"This can be regarded as a "plant" for the future - if, for example, the situation changes dramatically and the Russians have to blow up the dams to slow down the advance of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, or we can assume that Russia is preparing provocations at the hydroelectric facilities in order to blame Ukraine for environmental and humanitarian consequences in the future," Sarantsev said.

He added that such actions can be used to mobilize the population and divert attention from internal problems, and clarified that the undermining of dams can lead to large-scale floods, flooding of settlements and environmental disaster.

