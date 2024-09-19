Putin announces plans to increase drone production almost tenfold in 2024

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that last year the Russian Armed Forces received about 140 thousand drones of various types, and this year their production is planned to increase tenfold.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Russian Interfax, Putin said this at a meeting of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission on the development of unmanned aerial systems for special purposes.

"This year, the production of drones is planned to increase several times, to be more precise, almost 10 times.

The line of unmanned systems is being expanded and unmanned boats are being created.

The key task is to produce a wide range of unmanned aerial vehicles and to establish mass production of such promising equipment as quickly as possible," Putin said.

The Russian dictator also said that it is necessary to predict what tasks drones will solve tomorrow.

He also said that work on the design, testing, and serial production of UAVs will be carried out on the basis of special research and production centers, of which 48 are planned to be established in different regions by 2030.

