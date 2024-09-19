EU is already asking whether Ukraine needs accelerated integration procedures - Stefanishyna

European partners are already asking at meetings to accelerate Ukraine's integration into the EU.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

"At every meeting, I hear two questions - whether we accept the full scope of EU law and whether we need accelerated integration procedures," she said.

She said that talks about accelerated integration are something new.

"We initiated these conversations at one time, and now the EU side is asking us about it," the minister explained, adding that she perceives this as the EU's readiness to adapt these procedures, as the first steps to accelerate them are already underway.

According to Stefanishyna, the question of readiness to implement the entire scope of EU legislation is standard in negotiations with candidate states, as the EU side needs to make sure of this, understand where transition periods may be needed, etc.

