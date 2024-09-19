Russia killed 147 Ukrainian scientists

147 Ukrainian scientists have been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this data was made public during the international BioGeNext conference, which is currently taking place in Kyiv.

It is not only about those scientists and graduate students who went to the front but also about those who died in the rear or in the occupied territories.

Among the Ukrainians who gave their lives in the battles for their homeland were two employees of the Institute of Molecular Biology and Genetics of the National Academy of Sciences. In the first days of the war, on March 1, Maksym Pavlenko, chief engineer of the Institute of Molecular Biology and Genetics, who had joined the TDF, was killed near Kyiv. On July 21, 2022, a young scientist, leading engineer of the Department of Biomedical Chemistry Vasyl Vdovin, who fought as part of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, died in Donbas.

Bizhan Sharopov, a biophysicist and science popularizer, a scientist at the Bohomolets Institute of Physiology of the National Academy of Sciences, who fought in the ranks of the volunteer battalions in 2014-2015 and went back to the front in 2022, was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. Bizhan was killed in action in the Kharkiv region, and had been missing since April 2022. His family and colleagues hoped for a miracle, but in January 2023, a series of examinations confirmed the soldier's death.

On March 8, 2022, Yuliia Vashchenko, a candidate of technical sciences, was killed by the occupiers, who shot her and her husband in a car near Brovary.

In Mariupol, in March 2022, Nataliia Loskutova, an associate professor of German and French philology at Mariupol State University, died on the spot from shrapnel wounds. Loskutova, a PhD candidate in philology who researched Ukrainian and French terminology, was killed while standing in line for groceries.

During a rocket attack on the capital in early 2024, Liudmyla Shevtsova, a doctor of biological sciences and until recently a professor at the Department of Ecology at the Kyiv Mohyla Academy, was killed.

A martyrology of the dead scientists is being compiled by a group of activists who launched the project Ukrainian Scientists at War. UA Scientists at War" project. One of the project's participants, Oleksii Boldyriev, head of the Department of Biotechnology at the Kyiv Aviation

Institute and scientific editor of the My Science portal, says that scientists and people on social media help collect data about the dead.

"First of all, we set ourselves the task of quantifying the losses and comparing them with the losses of Ukrainian science as a result of wars and repressions in the twentieth century," says Boldyriev.

For reference. While the poster was being printed, the death toll increased from 142 to 147.

