Occupiers shelled rest home in Sumy: one dead and 12 injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On 19 September, enemy troops attacked the building of a geriatric home in Sumy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

According to rescuers, there are no people under the rubble. One person died and 12 were injured.

"The technical and 5th floors were partially destroyed. 147 people were evacuated from the building. Five buses, including two from the SES, and two SES medical crews are involved in the work to transport patients to hospitals and other healthcare facilities," the SES said in a statement.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that a series of explosions occurred during an air raid alert in the city of Sumy.

As a reminder, late on Wednesday evening, 18 September, an explosion occurred in Sumy during an air raid alert, and part of the city was cut off from electricity.

On the night of September 18, the Russian military launched an air strike with Shaheds against Sumy's energy facilities.

