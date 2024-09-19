Russians attack Kherson with drones: two people hospitalized

On September 19, in the afternoon, Russian troops dropped explosives from drones on the residents of Kherson. A man and a woman were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson MMA Roman Mrochko.

A 39-year-old man was hospitalized in grave condition. He received a shrapnel wound to the chest as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone in the Dniprovskyi district at about 4 pm.

Another victim was hospitalized. A 58-year-old woman suffered explosive and closed head injuries, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to her face. She was on the street at the time of the drone attack.

It is also reported that the Russian occupation forces shelled Inzhenerne of the Kherson city territorial community from the left bank. Apartments were heavily damaged, and people miraculously survived.

"Our social workers have already visited Inzhenerne, drawn up an action plan to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack, and provided the necessary consultations. Municipal enterprise "Parks of Kherson" promptly installed a large container for collecting construction waste," wrote Mrochko.