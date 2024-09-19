Mayor of Zhytomyr Sukhomlyn steps down

Zhytomyr Mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn has stepped down.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the decision was made at an extraordinary session of the Zhytomyr City Council.

"This is a difficult decision that has been made for several weeks. I can't say yet why it was made. Next week I will be able to say more... I have repeatedly said in interviews and during the elections that I don't want to stay mayor forever, because sometimes you lose motivation, and you are definitely not the smartest in this city. But it was very important to do something that no one had done before," Sukhomlyn said.

In a commentary to journalists, the mayor said that he was going to join the Armed Forces, passed the MMC, TCR and SS, but did not receive approval from the General Staff, so he received another offer.

"When I took this position, I had a desire to work to make Zhytomyr the first. Today, Zhytomyr is the first to replace street lighting, and the city was the first to have no power outages during a full-scale war. According to various ratings, our city is a leader in terms of support for the Armed Forces. Zhytomyr has the lowest losses in the heating network in Ukraine. We were the first to introduce an electronic ticket. It is a very difficult job and there were mistakes, because those who do it make them," said Sukhomlyn.

The mayor added that his family remains in Zhytomyr.

City council members supported the early termination of the mayor's authorities.

As a reminder, Serhii Sukhomlyn was elected mayor of Zhytomyr in 2015. He was re-elected for the second time in 2020.