Zelenskyy plans to meet with Biden, Harris, and Trump during trip to US next week

Next week, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United States of America, in particular to speak at the UN General Assembly.

The President will also meet with representatives of American defense and energy companies, the Ukrainian community, and hold bilateral talks with leaders of countries and international organizations on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

Zelenskyy will also meet with U.S. President Joseph Biden to present the Victory Plan to him.

In addition, he expects to discuss the details of this plan, as well as the United States' support for Ukraine in its fight for freedom.

"The President of Ukraine also plans to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris, representatives of the US Congress from both parties and the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump," the presidential administration added.

Ukraine's Victory Plan

On August 27, at a press conference, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine plans to present its "victory plan" in the war to the United States in September.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the victory plan was not discussed during the Ramstein meeting.

8 September Zelenskyy says he has discussed "certain details of the plan for Ukraine's victory" with a US congressional delegation and plans to present it to Biden, Trump and Harris

Later, the president said that the plan for Ukraine's victory would be presented in the United States and at the second Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine's victory plan, which is to be presented to US President Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one additional point that will be "needed after the war".

Already on September 18, the president said that the Victory Plan had been fully prepared.

