Ukraine participates for first time in NATO’s drone countermeasures exercise

Under the auspices of NATO, exercises to test drone countermeasure systems are taking place in the Netherlands until September 20, with the participation of representatives of Ukraine for the first time.

This was reported by the NATO press service, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

More than 450 people from 19 NATO member states and three partner countries took part in the annual NATO exercise on unmanned aerial vehicle countermeasures applicability (C-UAS TIE).

"More than 60 counter-drone systems and technologies, such as sensors, drone-to-drone targeting systems, jammers and cyber interceptors, were tested in real setting," the Alliance said.

Read more: Spain will not send its instructors to Ukraine - Defense Minister Robles

They added that Ukraine's direct participation in the exercise is part of the NATO-Ukraine Roadmap for Innovative Cooperation, approved by the parties at the summit in Washington in July 2024.

"Exercises such as C-UAS TIE provide a unique opportunity to jointly address pressing issues such as autonomy and interoperability of drones, as well as to study Ukraine's combat experience in the fight against small unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.

Read more: Bulgaria to join NATO mission to train Ukrainian military

Integrating counter-drone technology into NATO's integrated air and missile defense is essential to strengthening the Alliance's deterrence and defense posture.