Russians launch strike UAVs from northern direction - Air Force (updated)

On Thursday evening, September 19, the occupiers launched Shahed attack drones at Ukraine from the north.

"Attention! A group of Shaheds in the Sumy region is heading for Romny!", - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at 8:48 pm.

Later, the Air Force wrote that a group of "Shaheds" continued to move in the south of the Sumy region, heading for the Poltava region.

Also, another group of Russian attack drones is moving in the south of Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

At 9:56 pm, the Air Force reported:

a group of Shaheds continues to move in the south of Chernihiv region towards Kyiv region!

a group of Shaheds in the east of Kyiv region continues to move towards Cherkasy!

a group of Shaheds continues to move on the border of Sumy and Poltava regions towards Myrhorod!

Update as of 10:28 p.m.

A group of Shaheds continues to move in the Sumy region. The course is western!

A group of Shaheds continues to move in the Kharkiv region! Heading for the Poltava region!

A group of Shaheds continues to move in the Poltava region. The course is southwest!

The group of Shaheds continues to move in the Cherkasy region! Heading to the southwest!

A group of Shaheds in Mykolaiv region! Heading for Kryvyi Rih!

A group of Shaheds in the Kherson region! Heading for Mykolaiv region!

Earlier this morning, it was reported that Ukrainian air defense had shot down all 42 attack drones that Russia launched at Ukraine on the night of September 19. An X-59/69 guided missile was also shot down in the eastern direction.