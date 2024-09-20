MFA on proposals on status of Crimea: Territorial integrity of Ukraine cannot be subject to compromise

On Thursday evening, 19 September, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that compromises on the territorial status of Crimea were unacceptable after Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski proposed to place it under a UN mandate and hold a referendum there.

The corresponding commentary "on unacceptable proposals on the future status of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol" was published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The territorial integrity of Ukraine has never been and cannot be a subject for discussion or compromise. Crimea is Ukraine. Period.

Our Defence Forces, partners, the UN Charter and international law are on Ukraine's side.

Crimea is the centre of gravity of the European security architecture. Its full restoration is possible only after the complete de-occupation of the entire territory of Ukraine, including the Ukrainian peninsula.

We expect further strong support from our partners to force Russia to return to respecting international law and the UN Charter, to withdraw its troops and weapons from all sovereign territory of Ukraine and restore its territorial integrity, and to hold Russia accountable for its aggression against Ukraine and for all its crimes.

All efforts should be aimed at achieving these goals as quickly as possible, and not satisfying the Kremlin's appetites in one way or another at the expense of Ukraine's interests and international law.

Within the framework of the Peace Formula, the President of Ukraine has offered a clear vision of achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the world. We invite everyone who respects international law and the UN Charter to join the efforts to implement the Peace Formula as the only way to restore a just and sustainable peace in Europe," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said in a statement.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry did not specify why it published this comment, but it came after Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski suggested that Crimea be handed over to the UN for a referendum.