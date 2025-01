Russian invaders are advancing near a number of settlements in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by DeepState data.

"The enemy has advanced near New York, Ivanivske, Halytsynivka and Toretsk," the report says.

Read more: Russians are changing tactics in Donbas, using heavy armoured vehicles more actively - NGU "Rubizh" officer Kozhubenko