Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 639,480 people (+1340 per day), 8725 tanks, 18,212 artillery systems, 17,132 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 639,480 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.09.24 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ about 639480 (+1340) people,
- tanks ‒ 8725 (+20) units,
- armoured combat vehicles ‒ 17132 (+39) units,
- artillery systems – 18212 (+35) units,
- MLRS – 1189 (+0) units,
- air defence systems ‒ 949 (+2) units,
- aircraft – 369 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 328 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 15469 (+52),
- cruise missiles ‒ 2593 (+1),
- ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks – 24898 (+59) units,
- special equipment ‒ 3115 (+6)