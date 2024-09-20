Russia and China should participate in Peace Summit: there should be dialogue about peace agreement, not capitulation - Italian Foreign Minister Tajani

Italy is not at war with Russia and is in favor of a peace conference where dialogue on ending the war will be possible, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by RAI.

"I am for a peace conference, in which, as Zelenskyy said, the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China should participate.

However, I believe that Russia should not come to the conference with a decision - capitulation or defeat of Ukraine - because otherwise it would not be a peace agreement," Tajani said.

According to the results of the Global Peace Summit, 94 participants have already signed its communiqué. Preparations for the Second Peace Summit are currently underway.

Read more: Sybiha called on countries to join Peace Summit: This is only way to comprehensive, just and lasting peace