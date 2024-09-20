President of European Commission von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv. PHOTO

On Friday, 20 September, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Ukraine on a visit. She is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

She reported this in the social network X, Censor.NET informs.

Von der Leyen noted that she had come to the capital to discuss Europe's support for Ukraine - from winterization to defense, EU accession, and progress on G7 loans.

"My eighth visit to Kyiv comes as the heating season begins and Russia continues to attack energy infrastructure. We will help Ukraine in its valiant efforts," she said.

