226 combat engagements took place in frontline over last day, half of them in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions - General Staff

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, the enemy carried out 76 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas yesterday, dropping 115 KABs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,900 attacks, including 192 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes in the areas of populated localities, including Yastrubyne, Pavlivka, Kekyne, Rudneve, Richky, Velyka Rybytsia, Kharkiv, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Podoly, Tverdokhlibove, Borova, Siversk, Druzhba, Kleban Byk, Petrivka, Katerynivka, Oleksandropil, Trudove, Yelizavetivka, Dalne, Pavlivka, Blahodatne, Kamianske, Komyshuvakha, Novoyakivlivka, Yulkivka, Malokaterynivka and Mykolaivka.

Hostilities in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, three combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Tykhe.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of attacks totalled 13 over the last day. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Stelmakhivka and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 28 times near Makiivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske and Torske.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assault operations near Verkhniokamianske, Ivan-Daryivka and Vyimka. A total of eight firefights took place.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked three times in the areas of Kurdiumivka and Ivanivske.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 41 attacks in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka and Marynivka, where the invaders, supported by air power, tried to force our units out of their positions. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novohrodivka and Marynivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 63 attacks near Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy carried out six assault actions near Vuhledar, Rivne and Katerynivka.

Situation in the south and north

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupiers continue to try to drive Ukrainian units from their positions. Six Russian attacks failed in the areas of Piatykhatky, Robotyne and in the direction of Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, there were three combat engagements with the enemy in the island zone of the Dnieper delta.

In the Huliaipole sector, the situation did not change significantly. In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

Operation in the Kursk region

Ukrainian defence forces continue operations in the Kursk region. Enemy aircraft continue to bomb their own territory. Over the past 24 hours, Russian aircraft conducted eighteen air strikes, dropping 27 KABs.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces conducted 26 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, and also hit two control points, three artillery and rocket units, two air defence systems and three UAV control points.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1340 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian troops also neutralised 20 tanks, 39 armoured combat vehicles, 35 artillery systems, two air defence systems, 52 operational and tactical UAVs, one cruise missile, 59 vehicles and six pieces of enemy special equipment.