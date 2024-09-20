Monument to Pushkin to be demolished in Odesa, all relevant orders were signed - RMA

The monument to the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin will finally be dismantled in Odesa. Odesa residents have been demanding this decision from the local authorities for a long time.

This was stated by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, in an interview with City of Power, Censor.NET reports.

Journalists asked him whether they plan to demolish the monument to Pushkin. Kiper noted that all the orders had already been signed and sent to all relevant structures.

"Yes, it is also in the order, there is a signature on its demolition. All the letters regarding the demolition of such monuments have been sent out today," the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration said.

See more: Monument to Pushkin in Kharkiv has been dismantled - city council. PHOTO

Monument to Pushkin in Odesa

The monument was built in 1887-1889 on Prymorskyi Boulevard in Odesa.

Before and after the start of the full-scale invasion, Odesa residents and other activists demanded that the local authorities demolish the monument, arguing that the Pushkin monument was a symbol of Russian occupation. Instead, the local authorities denied such claims.

On 23 August, Odesa Mayor Gennadii Trukhanov said that the city's Pushkin monument could not be demolished because it was included in the UNESCO register.

"Today, any European delegation, European tourists, come here - they know who Pushkin is and say that he was here, worked, wrote some of his works. He was here, by the way, in exile. Plus, when we submitted our motivation dossier to UNESCO, we mentioned, and UNESCO knows about it, that this is a cultural heritage," the mayor said.

See more: In Zaporizhzhia, monument to Pushkin finally dismantled. VIDEO&PHOTOS