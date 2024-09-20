Night attack by "Shaheds": drone flies in immediate vicinity of Khmelnytskyi NPP

On 20 September, during a night attack, a Russian "Shahed" attack UAV was spotted flying in the immediate vicinity of the Khmelnytsky NPP.

According to Censor NET, this was reported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi RMA Serhii Tiurin.

"Russia continues nuclear blackmail by sending missiles and drones towards Ukrainian NPPs. Today's incident with the Shahed near KhNPP is another confirmation".

As a reminder, a Shahed flying near KhNPP was also reported on 12 September.

This night, on 20 September, the Russians massively attacked Ukraine with "shaheds". Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Rivne. Air defence forces were also operating in the Kyiv region.

