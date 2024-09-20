Russian Federation predicted invasion of Kursk region by Armed Forces of Ukraine several months in advance and tried to prevent it - Guardian

The Russian military command knew about Ukraine's invasion of the Kursk region several months in advance and developed plans to prevent it.

According to Censor.NET, The Guardian reports this with reference to documents captured by the Ukrainian army at abandoned Russian positions in the region.

It is noted that the disclosure of the relevant documents makes the disorder among Russian troops after the start of the Kursk operation "even more shameful".

The documents passed to the Guardian, also reveal Russian concerns about morale among the military near Kursk, which were heightened by the suicide of a soldier at the front who was reportedly in a "prolonged state of depression due to his service in the Russian army".

Problems with morale in the Russian military

The newspaper writes that unit commanders are instructed to ensure that soldiers consume Russian state media on a daily basis to maintain their "psychological state".

In late August, The Guardian met with Ukrainian special forces who seized the documents a few hours after leaving Russian territory. The military said they had seized Russian Interior Ministry, FSB, and army documents from buildings in the Kursk region and later made them available for viewing and photographing.

Some of the documents are printed orders sent to various units, while others are handwritten journals recording events and problems at specific positions. The earliest entries date from late 2023, while the most recent documents are from just six weeks before Ukraine's invasion of the Kursk region on 6 August.

The documents mostly come from units of the 488th Guards Motorised Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, in particular from the second company of its 17th Battalion.

Warning about the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian military documents contain months-long warnings of a possible invasion of the Kursk region and an attempt to seize Sudzha, which has been under Ukrainian control for more than a month.

For example, the entry of 4 January referred to the "potential possibility of a breakthrough of the state border" by the Ukrainian army and ordered to intensify preparations to repel any attack.

On 19 February, unit commanders were warned of Ukraine's plans to "move quickly from the Sumy region into Russian territory to a depth of 80 km to create a four-day 'corridor' before the arrival of the main Ukrainian army units in armored vehicles," the Guardian reports.

In mid-March, border units received an order to strengthen defensive lines and "organize additional training for the leadership of units and strongholds on the proper organization of defense" in preparation for a cross-border attack by Ukrainian troops.

In mid-June, there was a more specific warning about Ukrainian plans "in the direction of Yunakivka - Sudzha, with the aim of taking control of Sudzha, which did indeed happen in August.

It also predicted that Ukraine would try to destroy the Seim River bridge to cut Russian supply lines in the region, which subsequently happened. The June document complained that Russian units deployed at the front "are only 60-70% manned on average and mostly consist of reservists with little training".

When the Ukrainian offensive began on 6 August, many Russian soldiers abandoned their positions, and within a week Ukraine had taken full control of Sudzha.

"They fled without even evacuating or destroying their documents," said a member of the special operations team who seized the documents.

Russian tactics over the past year

The documents also provide insight into Russian tactics over the past year, in one case referring to the need to create decoy trenches and positions to confuse Ukrainian reconnaissance drones.

"It is necessary to create models of tanks, armored personnel carriers, and artillery pieces, as well as dummies of soldiers, which should be moved periodically," one of the orders reads.

It adds that several soldiers should be sent to the false positions to light fires and walk around with torches at night and that Russia should set up radio communications about decoy positions to intercept them.

It is unclear whether such positions have ever been established, with members of a Ukrainian unit that has used reconnaissance drones in the area in recent weeks telling the Guardian that they have seen no evidence of such positions.

As the Guardian writes, the dry, meandering official language hides signs of serious problems with morale at the front.

Suicide of a Russian soldier

"The analysis of the current situation with suicides shows that the issue of deaths of servicemen as a result of suicidal manifestations remains tense," one of the records reads.

It also reports on an incident that allegedly took place on 20 January this year, when a conscript soldier entered the summer toilet at a guard post and shot himself in the stomach.

"The investigation of the incident established that the cause of the suicide and death was a nervous and psychological breakdown caused by a long stay in a state of depression due to service in the Russian army," the handwritten report reads.

To prevent further such incidents, Russian unit commanders have been ordered to identify servicemen who are "mentally unfit for duty or prone to deviant behavior, organize their redeployment, and transfer to military medical institutions".

In addition, soldiers should be given 5-10 minutes a day and one hour a week of political briefings "aimed at maintaining and improving the political, moral and psychological state of the personnel".