Enemy conducts aerial reconnaissance in Vovchansk, strikes with "Sontsepok" at quarters adjacent to the Aggregate Plant - OTG "Kharkiv"

The Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region are attacking the Defense Forces, trying to restore the combat capability of their troops, expanding the communication system, conducting aerial reconnaissance.

The enemy focused the main attention on restoring the combat capability of the assault groups of the 11th tank regiment of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division and conducting aerial reconnaissance in Hlyboke. He tried to carry out logistical support measures using motor vehicles in Krasny.

The enemy is building up a communication system near Lukyantsi.In the Lyptsi area, the enemy carried out measures to provide logistical support to units in forward positions and replenished the ammunition of mortar units.

In Vovchansk, the enemy concentrated its main efforts on air reconnaissance and planned internal rotation measures. Used the TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system in the areas of the city adjacent to the Aggregate Plant.

Combat actions and enemy losses

During the past day, 3 combat clashes took place. The Russian occupiers carried out 1 air strike using 2 anti-aircraft missiles and 51 strikes with kamikaze drones. They carried out 405 shelling of positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The defense forces of Ukraine adequately respond to the actions of the enemy and continue to destroy the manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

The enemy's losses during the past day amounted to 92 creatures, of which 35 were irreversible, and 57 were sanitary.

Also, in our direction, the enemy lost destroyed, and damaged 74 units of weapons and military equipment, in particular:

8 artillery systems;

9 cars;

3 units of special equipment;

54 UAVs.

Destroyed:

50 shelters for personnel;

ammunition storage place;

control point of the UAVs.

