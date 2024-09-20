In morning, Kyiv was ranked first in terms of air pollution in world. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of 20 September, Kyiv was ranked first in the world ranking of cities with the dirtiest air.

this is evidenced by data from the IQAir resource.

It is noted that as of 9:00 am, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is unhealthy. The air quality index is 173 US AQI.

Cairo (Egypt) is on the second place in the ranking, and Baghdad (Iraq) is on the third place.

As a reminder, earlier this morning the Kyiv City State Administration reported that there was a temporary deterioration in air quality in Kyiv. Among the reasons are fires in the ecosystem of the Kyiv region, in particular in the Vyshhorod district.