Sale of American weapons to Taiwan violates "one China principle" - Ministry of Defense of People’s Republic of China

In China, the Ministry of Defense condemned the sale of American weapons to Taiwan, because it seriously violates the "principle of one China" and the provisions of joint communiques between Beijing and the United States.

"The sale of American weapons to the Chinese region of Taiwan seriously violates the one-China principle. We oppose this and have expressed a strong protest to the United States," he said.

He accused the Taiwanese authorities of escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait and creating "threats to the security and well-being of Taiwanese compatriots."

"The Taiwan issue is the first red line in Sino-US relations that cannot be crossed. We call on the United States to fulfill its commitment not to support Taiwan's independence and stop arming it," Xiaogang stressed.

A spokesman for China's Ministry of Defense added that the Chinese military will continue to strengthen military training and take decisive measures to thwart any "separatist plot for Taiwan independence."

One China principle

The principle of one China is that both Taiwan and mainland China are inseparable parts of one China.

Enshrined in the 1992 Consensus, the principle of one China is currently the official position of the Chinese government and has been recognized by the Republic of China at different times, depending on which political party was in power.

According to this "consensus", both governments recognized the existence of only one sovereign state covering the territories of mainland China and Taiwan but did not decide which of the two governments was the legitimate government of that state.